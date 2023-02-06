South Dakota Investment Council Has $11.85 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.07% of Cardinal Health worth $11,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 422.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 102.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock traded down $1.64 on Monday, hitting $77.03. The stock had a trading volume of 370,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average is $72.49. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.