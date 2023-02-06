South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $9,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 29.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.19. 219,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,326. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.31 and its 200-day moving average is $168.35. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.32.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

