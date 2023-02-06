South Dakota Investment Council Buys 521 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.08% of FOX worth $14,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 226.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of FOX by 179.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.97. 219,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,566. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on FOX in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

