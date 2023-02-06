South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 40,401 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 327,085 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,401 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $10,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.8 %

LUV stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.06. 789,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,372,605. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average is $36.50. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

