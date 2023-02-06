SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,820 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies comprises about 5.1% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned 0.26% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $33,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEDG. B. Riley lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.24.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total value of $726,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,674,254.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $3,682,425. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SEDG opened at $316.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.95 and its 200-day moving average is $284.44. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.67, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.32.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.86). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $836.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.69 million. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

