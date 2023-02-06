SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) is LDR Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 635,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. SL Green Realty comprises 12.9% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $25,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 153,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 119,039 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in SL Green Realty by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SL Green Realty to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of SLG traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.78. The company had a trading volume of 421,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,167. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.99.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -218.12%.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.