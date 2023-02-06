SingularityNET Price Hits $0.43 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001893 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $516.29 million and $267.92 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 155.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00046728 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030291 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00018859 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00223104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002829 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008808 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,249,584,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,249,584,776.9646044 with 1,199,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.42569065 USD and is up 27.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $389,782,951.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

