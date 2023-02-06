Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.70-11.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.00.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.9 %

SPG stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,772. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $149.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Simon Property Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,899,000 after buying an additional 676,627 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,029,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,037,000 after buying an additional 511,536 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,339,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,748,000 after buying an additional 288,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1,046.0% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 219,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,838,000 after buying an additional 200,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

