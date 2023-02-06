Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.70-11.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.00.
SPG stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,772. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $149.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.58.
Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.
