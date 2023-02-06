Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading Down 7.5%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.24 and last traded at $17.42. 2,615,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 12,051,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.
SI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $51.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $58.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.55. The firm has a market cap of $555.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
