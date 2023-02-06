Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading Down 7.5%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.24 and last traded at $17.42. 2,615,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 12,051,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $51.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $58.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.55. The firm has a market cap of $555.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

About Silvergate Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 50,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 14,290 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 4,425.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 45,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

