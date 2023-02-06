Silvant Capital Management LLC Purchases 136,013 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 1,901.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,013 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Varonis Systems worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 20.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 39,581 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 336.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 24,400 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,195.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRNS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $26.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

