Silvant Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 39,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock opened at $133.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.54 and its 200 day moving average is $142.84. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $290.47.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.95.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,545,639.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at $15,545,639.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

