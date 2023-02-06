Silvant Capital Management LLC Invests $7.91 Million in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 443.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 430.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.20.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $369.42 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $486.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.56.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

