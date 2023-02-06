Silvant Capital Management LLC Invests $5.40 Million in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 109.9% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 93.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 46.6% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 49.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Oppenheimer lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

TEL stock opened at $133.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.63. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $151.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

