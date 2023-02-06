Silvant Capital Management LLC Invests $4.43 Million in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 39,037 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 256.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,862,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $147.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.52. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $147.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading

