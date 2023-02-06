Silvant Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 51,445 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,445 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,426,000. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 0.6% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after buying an additional 1,532,582 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $153,925,000 after acquiring an additional 625,326 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 228.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 711,521 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $116,540,000 after acquiring an additional 495,206 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4,028.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 486,708 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $79,718,000 after acquiring an additional 474,919 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 672,645 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $110,173,000 after acquiring an additional 440,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,580 shares of company stock valued at $42,294,778 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.52.

PANW stock opened at $157.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.75, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.76. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

