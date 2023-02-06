Silvant Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 48,330 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,228,000 after purchasing an additional 452,103 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Entegris by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 334,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,777,000 after buying an additional 68,775 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Entegris by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 353,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,310,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,091,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,592,000 after purchasing an additional 702,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entegris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

Entegris Stock Down 2.7 %

Entegris Dividend Announcement

ENTG opened at $82.26 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average of $83.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Entegris Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.