Silvant Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in Ferguson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,034,000 after buying an additional 1,423,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ferguson by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,575,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,819 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,052,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,342,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FERG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($123.01) to GBX 9,630 ($118.93) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Ferguson from £114 ($140.79) to £128 ($158.08) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,448.82.

Ferguson Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ FERG opened at $145.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.95. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $168.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.13. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.99% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

Ferguson Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.