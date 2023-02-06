Silvant Capital Management LLC Acquires 300,973 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 864.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,973 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 1.9% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $27,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after buying an additional 1,244,420 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,538,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,926,000 after buying an additional 208,057 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,685,000 after buying an additional 860,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,984,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,950,000 after buying an additional 134,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 2.3 %

EW stock opened at $80.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,324 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

