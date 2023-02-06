Silvant Capital Management LLC Acquires 108,197 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 782.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,025 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,197 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 1.2% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $17,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Salesforce by 16.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,259,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $324,942,000 after buying an additional 317,948 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,485 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 25,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 303,524 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $43,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $123,177.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,338,169.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $123,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,338,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,405 shares of company stock worth $23,388,530 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Salesforce from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.03.

CRM stock opened at $168.27 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $168.27 billion, a PE ratio of 610.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.77 and a 200 day moving average of $155.41.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.