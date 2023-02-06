Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. Sify Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 19,756 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 148,127 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

