Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €50.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($69.57) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($64.13) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.10 ($67.50) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($63.04) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €63.00 ($68.48) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

ETR SHL opened at €54.04 ($58.74) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €40.32 ($43.83) and a 12-month high of €67.44 ($73.30). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €48.13.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

