ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IXJ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 58.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 805.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXJ stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.61. The stock had a trading volume of 14,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,185. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.21. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $91.78.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

