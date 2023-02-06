ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $454,000 Investment in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,176,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,650,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $104.70. 51,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,686. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.03. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.45 and a one year high of $106.27.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

