ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $304,000 Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in ResMed by 405.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.83, for a total transaction of $1,077,650.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,334,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,504,949.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,924,105.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.83, for a total transaction of $1,077,650.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,334,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,225 shares of company stock valued at $9,384,306. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RMD traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $221.68. 22,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,383. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $262.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.17.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.