ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,499,043. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average is $47.23.

