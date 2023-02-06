ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 22,410 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,055,000 after buying an additional 6,224,778 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,914,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,350,000 after buying an additional 560,383 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,694,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,405,000 after buying an additional 417,240 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,329,000 after buying an additional 3,285,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,655,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,541,000 after buying an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.47. 2,854,352 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.28. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

