ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 17,312 Shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,312 shares during the quarter. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGLB. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $576,000.

Get iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.88. 26,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,317. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.34. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $64.86.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.