Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.36) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.86) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 103.40 ($1.28).

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 0.3 %

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 109.08 ($1.35) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,454.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 86.27. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 64.44 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 161.91 ($2.00).

Insider Buying and Selling

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

In related news, insider Warren East bought 26,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £24,145.03 ($29,819.72). In other news, insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £11,635.26 ($14,369.84). Also, insider Warren East bought 26,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £24,145.03 ($29,819.72).

(Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.