Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Position Raised by SWS Partners

SWS Partners raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Shopify were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 42,213 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 301,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 102,163 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.00. 2,481,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,636,092. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Shopify to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

