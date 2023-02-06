ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) VP Sells $176,183.43 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $187.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.76. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $320.54. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 80.39 and a beta of 0.97.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.85 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 30.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 219.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

