ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 451,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,481,000 after buying an additional 62,024 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,720,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

NYSE:NOW traded down $10.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $461.23. 363,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,528. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.69. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $621.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $93.63 billion, a PE ratio of 295.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at $787,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $123,095.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at $787,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,542 shares of company stock worth $11,100,844. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

