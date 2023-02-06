Serum (SRM) Trading Down 6.6% Over Last Week

Serum (SRM) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Serum has a market cap of $44.64 million and approximately $17.21 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001566 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Serum has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.52 or 0.00427059 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,650.92 or 0.29124988 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.52 or 0.00427050 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

