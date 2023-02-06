SelfKey Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.56 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $20.56 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfKey token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SelfKey has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.35 or 0.00426574 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,708.56 or 0.29095639 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.70 or 0.00423734 BTC.

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

