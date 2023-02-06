Secret (SIE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $14.95 Million

Secret (SIE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Secret has a market cap of $14.95 million and approximately $6,530.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Secret has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00507994 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $10,429.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

