Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Downgraded by SVB Securities to “Market Perform”

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at SVB Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $141.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $162.00. SVB Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.17% from the company’s previous close.

SGEN has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $138.00 on Monday. Seagen has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $1,092,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,229,805.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $1,092,039.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,229,805.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $7,386,920 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,699,000 after buying an additional 170,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,264,000 after buying an additional 394,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,730,000 after buying an additional 405,593 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Seagen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,675,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,386,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

