Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,980,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,632 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,419,000 after buying an additional 922,070 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,651,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,550,000 after buying an additional 366,542 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,140,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,277,000 after buying an additional 416,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,862,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,908,000 after purchasing an additional 40,862 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.44. 282,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,441. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $63.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.56.
