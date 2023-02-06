Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Black Diamond Financial LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,496 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,094,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SCHV stock opened at $68.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.51. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $72.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

