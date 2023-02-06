Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.05 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

