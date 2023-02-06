Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Increased by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 5.5% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $15,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329,312 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,960,000 after buying an additional 4,207,560 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,654 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,909. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.