SCF Partners Inc. Sells 159,484 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

SCF Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 159,484 shares during the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies makes up approximately 3.3% of SCF Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SCF Partners Inc. owned 4.65% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, Director Michael Mcshane bought 2,500 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.83 per share, for a total transaction of $74,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,645.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $31.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,465. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $33.52.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.80 million during the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.47%.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

