Sapphire (SAPP) Price Hits $0.0228 on Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $20.62 million and approximately $1,078.76 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,627.56 or 0.07103373 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00087380 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00029908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00063169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010411 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00024405 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.