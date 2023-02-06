Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 3,433 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Sands Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,737,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Samsara worth $20,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IOT. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $262,682.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,555.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $262,682.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,555.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $404,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,429.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,031,465 shares of company stock valued at $12,883,920.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Samsara Price Performance

IOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $14.35 on Monday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $25.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Samsara had a negative net margin of 75.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

