Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 174,696 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Sands Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,195,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,696 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $70,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 423.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the third quarter worth $170,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 25.8% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Price Performance

Shares of BZ opened at $22.00 on Monday. Kanzhun Limited has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $35.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 118.43 and a beta of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $165.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Kanzhun Profile

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

