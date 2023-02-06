Sands Capital Management LLC Has $139.16 Million Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sands Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,447,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,830 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 1.54% of Okta worth $139,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Okta by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Okta by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Okta by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Okta from $93.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Okta from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.76.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $76.20 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $203.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.70.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,558.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

