Sands Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Sands Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,542,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574,468 shares during the period. DoorDash accounts for 1.6% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.21% of DoorDash worth $422,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in DoorDash by 22.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 80,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.45.

DoorDash Trading Down 1.6 %

DASH stock opened at $58.07 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $130.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average of $57.26.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $2,250,574.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,935.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,605 shares of company stock worth $7,622,620. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.