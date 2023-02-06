Sands Capital Management LLC Buys 334,097 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,680,591 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,097 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 3.3% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Netflix worth $866,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.36.

Netflix Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $364.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.46. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $412.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

