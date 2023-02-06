Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,645 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $88,092,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after buying an additional 968,088 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7,670.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 652,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,846,000 after buying an additional 644,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 108.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 723,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after buying an additional 377,147 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $48.70 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.09.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

