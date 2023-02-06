Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $40.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.23. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

