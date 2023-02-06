Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock opened at $306.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

