Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total transaction of $302,037.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total transaction of $302,037.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,041. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $472.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $409.53 and its 200 day moving average is $417.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $621.41.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading

